Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Continue Epic Honeymoon On Wild Safari In Kenya

Newlyweds Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are having the best honeymoon! The couple, who previously visited Seychelles, are now enjoying the second leg of their romantic getaway in Kenya.

OMG so jealous! As if eloping in the scenic Coeur D’Alene city of Idaho wasn’t romantic enough, now Julianne Hough, 29, and Brooks Laich, 34, are traveling the world on their honeymoon. So far the newlyweds have touched down in Seychelles and Kenya, where they snapped a bunch of gorgeous nature photographs from their African safari on the Masai Mara National Reserve. “Part 1 of honeymoon: Relaxation,” the Dancing With The Stars judge captioned her posts. “Part 2 of honeymoon: Adventure here we come.” Can we just say that Julianne looks like the ultimate babe in her Indiana Jones-inspired outfits? The only thing missing is a whip!

It’s obvious from their wedding and honeymoon that these two LOVE the great outdoors! The blonde beauty and the ice hockey hunk exchanged “I dos” under a clear blue sky in Idaho, where guests were seated facing the stunning mountain views. “I want it to smell woodsy, fresh with florals and campfire-esque,” Julianne gushed to Us Weekly before the big day. We can only hope that s’mores were on the dessert menu! Even in the middle of all the elements, the bride radiated in a simple yet elegant floor-length gown designed by Marchesa, with a veil attached to her hair bun.

Fast forward two weeks later and Julianne is still living out all her outdoorsy fantasies. With her new husband, she’s posed next to breathtaking beaches, palm trees, and plains looking extra fab in matching safari hats and neutral-colored clothing. The lovebirds even got to see wild elephants walking around! Out of all the celebrity weddings and honeymoons we’ve seen this year, Julianne’s romantic getaway definitely takes the cake!

