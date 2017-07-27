Pentagon Joint Chiefs Defy Trump: We Won’t Ban Transgender People Based On Tweets

The Pentagon announced transgender people wil not be banned from the military at this time. They’re not following orders from President Trump’s tweet until he clarifies the specifics of the policy change.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joe Dunford, announced through a memo to military leaders on July 27 that the US military will not be making any changes to its policy about transgender servicemen and women at this time. This is effective until President Donald Trump, 71, elaborates on his shocking series of tweets from July 26. A decision will then be made at some point in the near future. The military will continue to accept transgender people, as well as pay for their medical care at this time. Trump tweeted that the military will no longer accept transgender people because their medical care is apparently “costs too much” and makes them a “burden.”

“I know there are questions about yesterday’s announcement on the transgender policy by the president. There will be no modifications to the current policy until the president’s direction has been received by the secretary of defense and the secretary has issued implementation guidance,” Dunford said in his memo to military leaders. “In the meantime, we will continue to treat all of our personnel with respect.” The Pentagon panicked after Trump posted his series of tweets that announced a reversal of former President Barack Obama‘s decree more than a year ago that transgender people could freely serve in the military. There are currently 15,000 transgender individuals in the military. In fact, the military is the single largest employer of trans people in the United States.

Apparently, the president offered no further information to the US Military or Pentagon about the policy reversal. Currently, the secretary of defense, James Mattis, “is working to quickly discern the President’s intent,” according to a memo sent by chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Admiral Robert Burke, on July 27. “Treating service members with dignity and respect is something we expect from our Sailors at all times,” Burke wrote.

