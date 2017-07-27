J.Lo Gushes Over A-Rod In Sweet Birthday Message: He Is ‘My Love’

Jennifer Lopez is in love and she doesn’t care who knows it! She wrote Alex Rodriguez the cutest message for his 42nd birthday and we can’t get over it! J.Lo admitted that A-Rod makes her heart ‘skip a beat every time he walks in the room’!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Alex Rodriguez, 42, continue to prove that they’re the ultimate Hollywood couple! The singer took to Twitter on July 27 to wish her man “the best year ever” on his 42nd birthday. She posted a sexy photo of the Yankee legend with the sweetest message! “Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room… Wishing you the best year ever my love…,” J.Lo tweeted. See her full post, below!

But, the birthday love wasn’t done there — J.Lo also took to Instagram to post the same exact photo and caption, adding, “so excited for everything God has in store for you…”. She topped off her post with a heart and the hashtags, #it’s your day, #thebestisyettocome, #mimacho, #amormio, #LEO, #13. While the singer was super candid about her man’s birthday shoutouts, the pair have not revealed how they will celebrate A-Rod’s special day. However, if it’s anything like J.Lo’s birthday celebrations, then it’s bound to be a series of epic events!

It’s been a busy week for adorable couple, who’ve been celebrating both of their born days. The couple started off their celebrations with a lavish, joint birthday bash in Miami, Florida on July 22. J.Lo and A-Rod even enjoyed a romantic dinner together the very next day at Prime 112 restaurant in Miami. J.Lo, who turned 48 on July 24, was surprised by A-Rod’s daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, with a giant birthday cake, which consisted of 24k edible gold, and Swarovski crystal details. WOW!

Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room… Wishing you the best year ever my love… pic.twitter.com/rMGAIMOdW7 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) July 27, 2017

While we await the couple’s sweet celebration photos, it appears as though A-Rod started off his 42nd with his daughters, Natasha and Ella. The retired Yankee posted a loving photo to Instagram, with his daughters captioned, “Feeling so fortunate today for having these two lil angels in my life”. Awe!

Jennifer’s birthday messages came right after she and Alex rode bikes around New York City on July 26. The pair continue to flaunt their love on social media and we’re loving it! Happy birthday, A-Rod!

