Jennifer Aniston Returning To TV Alongside ‘Friends’ Sister Reese Witherspoon

We knew she’d always be there for us! Jennifer Aniston is reportedly returning to the small screen — more than a decade after Friends ended its run in 2004 — and she’ll star in the new project alongside her onscreen sister, Reese Witherspoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new untitled comedy, which will “explore morning shows and the larger New York media scene that they inhabit,” will reportedly be presented to premium cable outlets (HBO, Showtime, etc.) and streaming services, including Netflix and Hulu, in the not too distant future. And given the fact that the new series will star Jennifer Aniston AND Big Little Lies Emmy nominee Reese Witherspoon, networks will likely offer a pretty penny to host the new show. Can you blame them, though? We’re super excited already!

This would mark Jennifer Aniston’s first major TV gig since Friends ended in 2004. She did, however, appear in an episode of Friends co-star Courteney Cox‘s FX series, Dirt, in 2007. She also appeared in a 2008 episode of 30 Rock and a 2010 episode of Courteney’s other show, Cougar Town. But, as we said, this would be her first MAJOR TV role since Friends. And we couldn’t be happier by the idea of her returning to the small screen. Especially because she’ll also be starring alongside Reese, who played her younger sister in two Season 6 episodes of Friends! It’ll pretty much be the Friends reunion we never knew we wanted.

