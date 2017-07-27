Jenelle Evans Reveals Sex Addiction: I Used Intercourse As A ‘Manipulative Tool’

It’s no secret that ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans was once a drug addict, but did you know she was also once addicted to sex? In her explosive new memoir, Jenelle admits she used to have sex with just about anyone.

“From ages 14-17 I was addicted to sex,” Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, 25, writes in her new memoir, Read Between The Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom. “I didn’t care who it was with or if it was unprotected until I got pregnant at 17.” Whoa — we had no idea Jenelle was such sex fiend. Fortunately, her obsession with sex stopped after she gave birth to her first son, Jace, but once she turned 19, she “started to accept sex again.” Click here to see more pics of Jenelle!

However, while discussing the addiction during a new interview with Radar Online, Jenelle said she may have been a little “harsh” on herself while writing the memoir. “I don’t think I was really addicted to sex,” she wrote. “I think I was addicted to love. I would do anything to keep a guy with me, so I used sex as a manipulative tool. I gave them what they wanted to get them to stay with me. I wasn’t a sex addict so much as a love junkie.”

Jenelle also discussed her past addictions to heroin and marijuana. She even touched upon a time she overdosed on heroin while dating Kieffer Delp. “I did a lot of heroin and weed,” she wrote. “That was all I did. Just smoked and shot up and laid around chillin.’ I had no idea how long I was out or what I did during that time. It was scary, not knowing. I asked Kieffer why I was lying on the f*****g floor. Kieffer said I passed out.” Apparently, she asked him why he didn’t take her to the hospital and he said, “Sometimes that just happens.”

“He meant that it was just a thing that happened on heroin,” she also wrote. “Sometimes you just blackout. Sometimes you lie around on the bathroom floor while your boyfriend enjoys his high… Sometimes you go down and you don’t get back up.”

