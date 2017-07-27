Kendrick Lamar Brings Out J. Cole For Surprise Detroit Performance & Fans Are Going Nuts

Kendrick Lamar brought out J.Cole at his show in Detroit, MI, on July 26, and people are HERE for it. Watch the epic video of J. Cole performing his hit ‘Deja Vu’ and see the hilarious reactions!

Okay, where was our invite? Kendrick Lamar, 30, and J. Cole, 32, need to release that album together, because they had total chemistry onstage in Detroit! Check out the fan video below and tell us you don’t have serious FOMO over this.

J. Cole also performed “A Tale of 2 Citiez” and “No Role Modelz” from his 2014 record 2014 Forest Hills Drive, basically putting on a show-within-Kendrick’s-show. Twitter instantly freaked out over the crazy surprise, and we don’t blame them. “Legendary to say the least wow,” one fan tweeted about the wild night. “J Cole and Kendrick Lamar standing on the same stage is like putting Einstein and Galileo in the same room,” another declared. Yas.

The two rappers are actually rumored to be working on a joint album, thanks to Ab-Soul accidentally letting it slip on The Breakfast Club back in December 2016. “They got it. They got something in the works. They’ve been working on that motherf*cker for a while,” he said, adding that he’s actually recorded a verse for it. “I’m saying these guys move like the mob. You never know with these guys. I just hope they use my verse. They just need to use my verse,” he sighed. Okay, let’s hear it!

Watch J. Cole surprise the crowd at Kendrick’s concert:

The moment Kendrick brings out J Cole in Detroit 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kjQZbMRZlc — Ahmad El-Sayed (@a_elsayed28) July 27, 2017

Kendrick and J. Cole also released two counterpart freestyles called “Black Friday” in November 2015, but have yet to truly collaborate. Come on, universe! Make it happen.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s cool that Kendrick brought out J. Cole last night?