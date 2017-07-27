Mom of 4 Heidi Klum Proves She’s Still A 10+ At 44 In Tiny Red Bikini With Boyfriend, 30

Yowza! Heidi Klum was spotted sizzling in a red bikini with her younger fella in St. Tropez! This is proof this 44-year-old mama is still a world-class stunner!

We don’t know what she’s doing but whatever it is, don’t stop! Heidi Klum may be 44 but this cover girl has never looked better! The proud mother of 4 was spotted basking in the sun while aboard a swanky yacht off the coast of St. Tropez with her 31-year-old businessman beau Vito Schnabel on July 27. Talk about the ideal location to put her slender, enviable figure in display! Not only did Heidi look fit and fabulous while strolled about the luxury boat, she looked thrilled to be with her longtime BF! Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Heidi right here!

During their seafaring excursion, Heidi and Vito took to the water! The gorgeous model rode on her boyfriend’s back as he cruised around in the surf on a sea scooter! Despite breakup rumors circulating as recently as June 2017, its looks like these two are still head-over-heels for each other! The famed art dealer was allegedly spotted sharing a kiss with a mystery brunette in a London cab on June 23. Vito immediately shot down the controversy, telling People: “There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went on our separate ways.”

Before splashing around by their yacht, the couple attended Leonardo DiCaprio‘s ultra-exclusive charity gala at the picturesque locale the evening prior. Heidi chose a flowing black dress with a plunging neckline by Zac Posen for the rarefied occasion while Vito opted for a smart dark-blue suit. Whether they’re lounging in swimwear or dressed to the nines, these two definitely know how to turn heads!

