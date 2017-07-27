The 10 Minute Mask You Can Do At Home That Hailey Baldwin Loves For Glowing Skin

We all want glowing, sexy skin, especially in the summer. Hailey Baldwin hit the red carpet on July 26 and showed off her flawless face. Her makeup artist is sharing her skincare secrets with us below!

Hailey Baldwin, 20, was gorgeous and glowing at the iGO.Live launch party in Los Angeles on July 26. She rocked a bold red lip with her hair pulled back tightly. The sleek hairstyle really showed off her flawless skin. Celebrity makeup artist Lucy Halperin, who has worked with Hailey before, spilled her pre-red carpet skincare secret to HollywoodLife.com! It’s the Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask from REN Skincare. It takes just 10 minutes and renews and refines skin, tightens pores, brightens, and evens skin tone.

Here are the ingredients that help skin glow: Glycol Acid from pineapple, Lactic Acid from passion fruit, Citric Acid from lemon, and Tartaric Acid from grape. The brand actually conducted a small study with 22 women and the results were pretty amazing! The brand reports that “100% of women reported a radiance and firming effect after the first application, 96% of women considered their skin smoother and firmer, and 95% of women reported a visible pore minimizing effect.”

Those results are pretty instantaneous! I love skincare, but waiting 6 to 8 weeks to see results can seem like a lifetime — I don’t have the patience for that! I love sheet masks and this REN mask for more immediate satisfaction! I also have pretty sensitive skin, so if you do too, you can try this for 5 minutes and work up to 10. Try this glowing trick 3 to 5 times a week! Beyonce‘s makeup artist Sir John and Desi Perkins are also fans so you know it’s good!



HollywoodLifers, will you copy Hailey Baldwin’s skincare tips?