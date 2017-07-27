Gina Rodriguez: ‘Jane The Virgin’ Star Gets Real About Masturbating: I Used To Feel ‘Guilty’

Catholic guilt? Raised in a religious family, Gina Rodriguez used to feel ‘guilty’ about masturbating. As an adult, however, the ‘Jane The Virgin’ star has learned to love her sexuality!

Shouldn’t masturbation be the most natural thing in the world? For some it is, but for Gina Rodriguez, 32, her religious upbringing shined a negative light on the subject. So much so that the Jane The Virgin actress felt wrong for ever doing it — let alone thinking about doing it. “In all honesty, I used to feel guilty,” she explained in an interview with Teen Vogue on July 27. “Oh my god, this extreme guilt! And that lasted way too long.” Gina was raised Catholic and attended a religious high school in Chicago. Even now that she lives in Hollywood, the brunette beauty keeps up with her faith by attending church.

“I grew up Catholic. I have Jewish in my family and I attend a Christian church in Hollywood,” she said back in 2014 to Pep Magazine, adding, “I am basically all over the place.” Religion is something that will always play an important role in Gina’s life, but that doesn’t mean she’s keeping her sexuality at bay. In fact, the actress is more comfortable than ever with being a red-blooded woman with needs and desires. “It’s OK to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn’t good that I felt bad about touching myself,” she elaborated to Teen Vogue. “And it isn’t bad that I want to share my love with my boyfriend. I’m 32 years old, I’m an adult, I can do that!”

Did you know that there are actual health benefits to masturbation? Gina does! Masturbation can help you fall asleep, relieve stress, and it even can help ease the pain of menstrual cramps — it’s a total win-win for women and men. Plus, it teaches self-love and getting to know your body better.

