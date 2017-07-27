Gigi Hadid has another campaign to add to her portfolio! She appears braless in the new Missoni Fall/Winter 2017 Campaign — see all the stunning photos of Gigi and the clothes below!

Gigi Hadid continues to be the model du jour, showcasing the newest collection from Missoni. The photos were released on July 27 and they have us wanting and wishing for cold weather! Gigi models everything to perfection — of course, there are tons of patterns and stripes that Missoni is known for, as well as fur, colorful gloves, and cat eye sunglasses. We want everything! The photos were shot by photographer Harley Weir, under direction from Angela Missoni. According to the brand, “Missoni’s images are a continuation on the theme of female empowerment, identity and freedom to be, as previously demonstrated at the FW17 fashion show in Milan during which Angela Missoni made an impassioned speech calling for unity and fearlessness in the fashion community, particularly in these times of relentless domestic violence and continuous challenges threatening women’s rights.”

At that fashion show, models, including Gigi, wore “pink pu*sy hats” on the runway! These new shots of Gigi represent Angela’s views and ideals, and mark her 20th anniversary as the house of Missoni’s creative director. The images are sexy and seductive yet still sweet. She’s wearing almost no makeup in the images — she looks super fresh and young. It really allows the clothes to shine through in the photos. See all of the pics in the gallery!

