Do The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Opening Credits Give Away Huge Spoiler About The White Walkers?

Okay, there’s a major clue in the new ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 opening credits and we all missed it. This shocking change may reveal how the Night King and White Walkers will invade the Seven Kingdoms!

A massive Game of Thrones clue has been hiding in plain sight! Reddit user RohitMSasi shared screenshots of The Wall on the Westeros map in the season 6 opening credits and another from season 7. There’s a big change between the two seasons. In the season 7 credits, the sea on both sides of The Wall appear to be frozen, while in season 6 it’s not. Why is this important? With the sea frozen over, this provides a clear entryway for the Night King and the wights to make their way to the northern part of the Seven Kingdoms!

Will this be the way the White Walkers invade the North and how the “great war” begins? There’s a reason the dead haven’t invaded the Seven Kingdoms yet, and the sea may be it. Maybe the Night King has just been waiting for winter all this time. The Hound also had a disturbing vision about the White Walkers in the season 7 premiere. “Ice. A wall of ice,” he said. “The Wall. Where the Wall meets the sea, there’s a castle there. There’s a mountain. Looks like an arrowhead. The dead are marching past. Thousands of them.”

Jon Snow believes the Night King and his wights are the real threat to the Seven Kingdoms and not Cersei. He’s been actively trying to get his supporters on board with the idea that they have to defeat the Night King and the White Walkers or they’re all going to die. Thanks to Sam, he learned that there’s dragonglass, the only thing that can kill White Walkers, at Dragonstone. Jon Snow will make his way there to meet Daenerys for the first time in the July 30 episode, so let’s hope he get Dany on his side. Winter is here, and they don’t have much time! Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

