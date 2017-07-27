Ohio State Fair Tragedy: Watch Video Of Panic Following Fireball Ride Accident
Chaos ensued after a car flew off of the Fireball ride at the Ohio State Fair on July 26, killing one man and injuring seven others. Terrified ride-goers and injured victims are seen among the wreckage aftermath in a new video.
It was a scene of utter carnage on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair when a car flew off of the spinning Fireball ride, sending passengers flying into the air and onto the concrete. The horrific malfunction on July 26 was caught on tape and immediately went viral. Video of the devastating aftermath showed one victim still pinned inside the fallen car with his blue-jean clad leg sticking out. A woman can be seen receiving CPR from first aid responders, while the man shooting the video provides a heartbreaking narration. As a young girl whose limp body is brought past and laid out nearby, he can be heard saying that she allegedly wasn’t breathing.
