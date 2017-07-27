Ohio State Fair Tragedy: Watch Video Of Panic Following Fireball Ride Accident

Chaos ensued after a car flew off of the Fireball ride at the Ohio State Fair on July 26, killing one man and injuring seven others. Terrified ride-goers and injured victims are seen among the wreckage aftermath in a new video.

It was a scene of utter carnage on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair when a car flew off of the spinning Fireball ride, sending passengers flying into the air and onto the concrete. The horrific malfunction on July 26 was caught on tape and immediately went viral. Video of the devastating aftermath showed one victim still pinned inside the fallen car with his blue-jean clad leg sticking out. A woman can be seen receiving CPR from first aid responders, while the man shooting the video provides a heartbreaking narration. As a young girl whose limp body is brought past and laid out nearby, he can be heard saying that she allegedly wasn’t breathing.

CLICKING HERE, but be warned it is disturbing. Behind her an adult man is on the ground wailing in pain, clearly suffering from some type of injury. The video was shot so quickly after the tragic accident that paramedics hadn’t even arrived on scene yet, with Ohio State Troopers trying to push everyone back so that a triage area could be created. Eventually some screens were put up to keep the victims’ horrific situation more private, but in this day and age anyone with a phone can capture the immediacy of such a scene. You can see the video in it’s entirety by, but be warned it is disturbing.

People who were on the ride at the time the accident occurred can be seen fleeing through a gate after getting safely back on the ground. No doubt they were incredibly shaken and probably feeling very lucky that they weren’t in the fateful car that somehow broke free from the ride’s arms. The chief ride inspector of the Amusement Ride Safety Division said that Fireball had gone through several inspections earlier in the day and was signed off on as good to go. Click here for more pics of the Fireball ride accident

Rhonda Burgess was at the fair with her three sons, one of whom was in line to for the ride next door to Fireball. She told Eyewitnesswas at the fair with her three sons, one of whom was in line to for the ride next door to Fireball. She told CNN that, “The ride had four riders per cart. This piece snapped off and the riders came out of the cart,” she said. “At least two (people) flew through the air at least 20 feet before landing on their backs on the concrete.” The 18-year-old man who was killed in the accident was found on the ground about 50 feet from the attraction, while three of the seven victims injured are listed in critical condition.

HollywoodLifers, does seeing an accident like this make you more wary of going on rides at fairs or amusement parks?