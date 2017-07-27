Did Rachel Lindsay’s BFF Just Tell The World Who Won ‘The Bachelorette?’

Um, pretty sure that’s against the rules! One of Rachel Lindsay’s girlfriends, who we all met on ‘The Bachelor,’ just dropped a major spoiler.

Rachel Lindsay, 32, has narrowed it down to three men on The Bachelorette, but if you want to know who wins, just ask her friends. She’s revealed that she has only told her parents, but it sounds like she’s also told her friends. Astrid Loch, who you met on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, just did a new interview and we have to say — it’s possible she just spoiled the ending of the season.

Astrid sat down with Entertainment Tonight for a Facebook Live interview and was of course asked about Rachel’s engagement… to which she played coy, at first. Since Rachel has been doing press and talking a bit about her fiancé, ET had no problem asking Astrid about it as well. The Bachelor alum confirmed Rachel and her new beau are planning an engagement party. “They are going to Dallas to have a party there. He gets to meet all of her friends and non-Bachelor people too,” she said, but then added, “And then they’re going to Miami after that to have an engagement party there too.”

Wait a minute — why would they have a party in Miami? Well, that’s where Bryan Abasolo lives. That definitely sounds like a giveaway that he won, right? Bryan also took to Instagram for a photo following his awkward meet-the-parents episode on Monday night, revealing he didn’t just get up from the table to avoid answering questions — he actually got up to talk to her father. He’s a judge and cannot appear on the show, and we have no idea if the others met him, but it’s a pretty big deal either way.

