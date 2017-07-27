Did Kanye West Predict Usher & Rob K Drama In ‘Gold Digger’? Fans Freak Over Lyrics

Kanye West’s biggest hit ‘Gold Digger’ came out 12 years ago. However, fans are freaking out on July 27 because the song seems to have foreshadowed everything in 2017, from Usher’s herpes scandal to Rob Kardashian’s breakup!

Okay, this is just eerie! Kanye West, 40, has always been ahead of his time with his edgy and passionate music, but it reached a whole other level on July 27 when a fan on Twitter pointed out that several scenarios from his 2005 hit “Gold Digger” actually came true in July 2017! So, is Kanye a hip hop medium?! Check out the theory and tell us what you think! Click here for more pics of Yeezy.

We’ll start with the craziest coincidence: Rob Kardashian’s dramatic breakup. When he and Blac Chyna split, he revealed that he had spent over $100k on plastic surgery for her, and claimed that she only wanted to date him to have a baby, and that she checked out as soon as Dream Kardashian was born. On July 26, Blac showed off her new custom Ferrari. Now, check out this “Gold Digger” lyric: “She got one of your kids, got you for 18 years. I know somebody paying child support for one of his kids, his baby mama’s car and crib is bigger than his. You will see him on TV, any given Sunday, win the Super Bowl and drive off in a Hyundai. She was supposed to but your shorty Tyco with your money, she went to the doctor got lipo with your money.” Of course the lyrics is about a football player, but guess what else is on TV every Sunday? KUWTK!

If that wasn’t freaky enough, there’s the fact that Kanye blatantly raps about Usher, saying “my best friend said she used to f*** with Usher, but I don’t care what none of y’all say, I still love her.” It takes on a wholeee different meaning after we learned on July 23 that Usher allegedly gave a girl herpes!

Then there are the shocking claims that Kevin Hart cheated on his pregnant wife after a video surfaced of him chatting all night in a car with a beautiful Caucasian woman. We all remember the famous line “and when you get on he’ll leave your a** for a white girl!”

This one’s a stretch, but still kind of weird considering all of the other evidence. R. Kelly was accused of holding a group of young women hostage in a sex cult. The fan draws a parallel to Kanye’s lyric “okay get your kids, but then they got their friends, I pulled up in the Benz, they all got up in.” Yikes!

Here’s the full fan theory:

WHAT IF KANYE WEST WAS PREDICTING THE R.KELLY,USHER,ROB KARDASHIAN, AND KEVIN HART INCIDENTS IN "GOLD DIGGER" pic.twitter.com/sBB5h4dm6w — Kreioch (@kreioch) July 24, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you stunned by the parallels between “Gold Digger” and 2017. Let us know!