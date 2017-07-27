Demi Moore, 54, Strips Down To Black Lingerie In Racy New Movie ‘Blind’ — Sneak Peek

Once a sex symbol, always a sex symbol. 54-year old Demi Moore proves she’s still got it in this scandalous sneak peek of ‘Blind.’ Watch the actress strip down to her barely-there black lingerie!

Back in 1996, Demi Moore emerged as one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses after stripping down in the movie Striptease. Fast forward 21 years later and the brunette beauty still radiates sex appeal from head to toe. The 54-year old bombshell nods to her former character in the upcoming film Blind — a romantic thriller — with Alec Baldwin. In the trailer, Demi’s character Suzanne Dutchman teases Bill Oakland (played by Alec) by seductively removing her blouse inside an office building and almost gets completely naked in a different scene. Suzanne wonders around her apartment in nothing but skimpy black lingerie and heels — watch below!

Blind focuses on the twisted relationship between Suzanne and Bill. A blind novelist, Bill rediscovers his passion for writing when he embarks on an affair with the neglected wife, Suzanne, of a businessman — played by Dylan McDermott. From the trailer, it appears tensions run at an all-time high when Dylan’s character senses something is going on between the two. There’s violence, betrayal, and a bunch of nudity! Can we get movie tickets early, please? The film is set to come out later this year.

If you’re as obsessed with Demi’s work as we are, you can also catch her in the recent comedy Rough Night, starring Scarlett Johansson, Kate Middleton, and Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer. Basically every female comedian is in this movie. For the red carpet event in New York City on June 13, the Ghost actress rocked a multi-colored floor-length dress with a corset top, made out of green, yellow, and red hues. Her long brown hair was styled in beachy waves with her signature center part. So gorgeous!

