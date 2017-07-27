Carol Kane Shares Her Favorite BTS Moments From ‘Princess Bride,’ ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ & More

Legend Carol Kane takes us behind the scenes and reveals her fave memories from ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,’ ‘The Princess Bride’ and ‘Scrooged!’ Listen.

Carol Kane stopped by HollywoodLife.com to talk all things Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but we squeezed in some questions about other iconic projects like The Princess Bride and Scrooged, too. Listen to Carol Kane’s full interview for the HollywoodLife.com podcast here.

On table reads for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

“I don’t understand half of what I say! Young people come and explain things to me. I need explanations for the hip things that I say as Lillian. People probably don’t say ‘hip’ anymore! I’m not on social media because I can’t figure it out.”

On Titus “Lemonading” on the show

“Who am I looking at, Beyonce or Tituss [Burgess]? I just couldn’t tell. That was a brilliant segment. Lillian gets to do a few stupid things — there’s a young boy in the original video, marching in joy down the street beside Beyonce, so Tina [Fey] calls me up and says to look at the video, because I’m going to be the little boy! I got to play the sexy disco queen and the little boy.”

On Titus’ obsession with Barbies throughout Season 3

“They’re so great, those Barbies. We didn’t get picked up for a 4th season until recently, because those Barbies put up quite a fight for a higher salary.”

On hanging out with her co-stars off set

“We’re friends. I’m lucky because Tina and Ellie [Kemper] and I live around the corner from each other, and Tituss and Jane [Krakowski] don’t live too far away.”

On filming The Princess Bride

It holds up. You can keep watching it, because it’s this brilliant fairy tale with so many great characters, sets, costumes, and Rob Reiner directing — it’s like a feast. He was the only one allowed to laugh during takes, and he did — a lot — and it ruined the take but no one cared because it’s great he was laughing!

On filming Scrooged

I hit Bill Murray with a toaster, and with my wings, and I kicked him in areas that weren’t pleasant for him. I had fun. I don’t think it was as fun for Bill, because he was the victim! I did what the stunt people told me, but when I had to flap my wings in his face, I really couldn’t control them. Bill Murray is a genius.

The third season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is streaming now on Netflix. Listen to our full interview with Carol here!