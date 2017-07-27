Blake Shelton Wants Miranda Lambert To Get Over Their Divorce: He’s Focused On Gwen Stefani

It’s been two years since Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert’s divorce. But, here we are still talking about it. After Miranda gave a candid interview where she discussed their split, we learned how Blake reacted!

Whether you’re a Blake Shelton fan or not [we know we are!], it’s pretty well known that he’s laid back and not about any Hollywood drama. And, after Miranda Lambert’s latest interview just dropped, where she discussed their split, he just wants the buzz surrounding their 2015 divorce to die down for good. “Blake [41] desperately wants to close the chapter in his life with Miranda [Lambert, 33] and move on fully, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “The proof was in his 2016 album [If I’m Honest], where everything on the record was his way of releasing his emotions about the divorce.”

Now, while that may sound harsh, Blake’s feelings aren’t coming from a negative place. In fact, he understands Miranda’s side of things; he just wants to focus on his relationship with Gwen Stefani, 47. “As much as he would like her not to talk about the divorce anymore, or at all, he respects that Miranda has to get over it in her way. He doesn’t want to throw any gas on the fire and say what she is doing is bad or upsets him, because that would be unfair. Blake knows that he’ll always be linked to Miranda in some way or another. But, he is now where he wants to be and hopes that she is as well, or at least is getting there.” All in all, Blake is fully aware of the interview, but he is not going to stress on it,” our source says, adding, “It is what it is.”

In case you stayed off of the internet today, Miranda’s candid interview with Billboard was released, where she discussed her divorce with Blake. The “Vice” singer admitted to the magazine that she felt “stifled” while living with Blake [when they were married] in his native “small town” Oklahoma. She also confessed that one of her biggest hits, “Vice”, was actually written on the day the news broke that she and Blake were divorcing. Her reason for penning the track on that very day? “I walked in [to the studio] with guns blazing,” Miranda said. “I just knew one thing: I didn’t want a breakup record. I was like, ‘Let’s feel it all.’ I was ready to have the days where I can’t even stand up and the days where I’m celebrating.”

The thing is, when Blake dropped his post-divorce album, If I’m Honest, he was in the news for a slew of interviews he had done, where he discussed their split. And, during that time, Miranda stayed silent. In fact, leading up to her post-divorce album [which dropped just six months after Blake’s] Miranda chose not to do a single interview to promote the record, which went on to top the music charts. Why? — “I just didn’t need to talk about the record,” she said. “If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it’s all on there. There’s no mystery anymore — take from it what you will.” So, you can understand why Miranda may have felt the need to speak her mind recently.

Nonetheless, Blake and Miranda have come a long way since their 2015 split. Blake is in relationship with Gwen — who he first connected with while working on The Voice in the fall of 2015. And, they finally went full-on public with their romance in Oct. 2015. Miranda, on the other hand, is happily in a relationship with singer, Anderson East, 29, who she began dating at the end of 2015.

