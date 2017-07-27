Do Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Want To Have Kids? ‘Adding To The Family Is The Gameplan’

Seems like a baby shower is in the future for Gwen Stefani. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details that after finding her ‘soul mate,’ Gwen wants to have a child with Blake Shelton!

Considering how amazingly Blake Shelton, 41, gets along with Gwen Stefani’s three kids – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo Rossdale, 3 – it’s seems like he’d be a perfect father. Gwen, 47, seems to think so too, as Stefani glam squad insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that, “adding to their family is in the game plan for Gwen and Blake.” This is a huge change, as Gwen – following her heartbreaking divorce with Gavin Rossdale, 51 – was finished when it came to getting pregnant. Then, she met herself a cowboy and plans changed.

“Gwen loves being a mom and as much as she though she was done having kids, that all changed when she met Blake,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She feels like Blake is her true soul mate and there’s nothing she’d love more than to have a baby with him.” Well, it’s hard to deny how great Blake would be as a dad, especially after seeing him interact with Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. The four most important men in Gwen’s life are absolutely adorable together, whether they’re hanging out in Disneyland or going on Canadian fishing trips. The boys even pulled out the plaid shirts and bluejeans to dress like Blake during their July trip to Oklahoma. Aww.

Still, having a fourth kid would be intimidating to anyone. Thankfully, Blake is being very respectful. He’s “not putting any pressure on her,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, before adding that, “they’re trying,” because having a child is “something he wants just as much as she does.” How sweet!

Now, according to that old “Kissing Song,” first comes love, then comes marriage, and then come the baby (in the baby carriage, right?) So does that mean Blake’s going to pop the question to Gwen sometime before the year is over? Though the “Every Time I Hear That Song” singer will spoil his sweetheart during the Christmas holidays, he’s not planning on wrapping a diamond ring for Gwen. That’s actually what Gwen wants, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she doesn’t want to get married until her kids are a little bit older. So, while Gwen is happy to have a baby with her boo, she wants to wait before saying “I do.”

Do you think that Gwen and Blake should have a kid together, HollywoodLifers?