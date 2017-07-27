Blake Lively Slams Troll Who Came At Her For Supporting Transgender Troops

Blake Lively doesn’t have time for intolerance on her Instagram. The actress snapped back at a commenter who bashed her for supporting transgender members of the military, telling them that she hoped they’d grow a heart!

After President Donald Trump, 71, tweeted that transgender people would no longer be allowed to serve in the military, Blake Lively, 19, let her fans on Instagram know that she was disgusted. Blake posted a beautiful photo of military members marching in a parade while waving flags. Two people in the front stand out. One is waving the LGBT rainbow flag, while another one is flying the transgender pride flag. Her caption was lovely:

“THIS is America. WE the people. ALL THE PEOPLE. Today I stand with our fellow citizens. No human being is a burden. I believe in equality. In freedom. In opportunity. In kindness, acceptance, and fairness. I believe in this country, so I, and many others, sign the petition linked in the bio. Please join..💙💗🇺🇸💗💙”

While the comments on the photo were overwhelmingly positive and supportive, there were, of course, some negative outliers. One such person in particular caught Blake’s eye. “You catching that unfollow for this,” one user wrote, to which she had an amazing comeback. “I choose love. That’s the only thing that we all have. It is peace. It is happiness. Not follows or unfollows. I wish happiness for you. And I hope you find that your heart has a bigger capacity than you give it credit for. I know it does,” she wrote.

She isn’t the only celebrity speaking out against the discrimination against transgender Americans. Celebrities like Zendaya, 19, Lady Gaga, 30, Mark Hamill, 65, and Audra McDonald, 47, flocked to Twitter to voice their outrage. They were incredulous that something this discriminatory could go into effect, not just for potential military recruits, but for the 15,000 trans members of the military already serving!

