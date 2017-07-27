WTF?! Rob and Khloe Kardashian’s exes, Blac Chyna and Lamar Odom, were both at the iGo.Live event on July 26 and even posed for photos together! HL was there and got EXCLUSIVE pics of Blac and Lamar!

The iGo.Live launch event in Beverly Hills brought two very famous Kardashian exes together. Blac Chyna, 29, and Lamar Odom, 37, crossed paths and posed for photos together. Blac looked gorgeous in a cleavage-baring blue dress as she stood next to a very healthy and happy Lamar, as you can see in HollywoodLife.com’s EXCLUSIVE photos. Despite their shocking splits from Rob Kardashian, 30, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, both Blac and Lamar looked like they were enjoying themselves. Blac and Lamar have both experienced dramatic Kardashian breakups, so these two definitely have a lot to talk about!

To top everything off, Kylie Jenner, 19, and Blac’s ex, Tyga, 27, was also at the event! This is all just too much! Tyga walked the red carpet, but he didn’t take photos with Blac or Lamar. Tyga and Blac, who dated from 2011 to 2014, have a son, King Cairo, 4, together. Like Blac, the rapper is coming off a breakup with one of the KUWTK stars. Kylie and Tyga split in April 2017, and she has since moved on with rapper Travis Scott, 25.

Blac seems to be handling all the drama with Rob quite well. These two had a nasty falling out in June 2017, less than a year after the birth of their daughter, Dream, 8 months. After Blac sent Rob a video of her kissing Mechie, Rob reposted the video on Instagram and posted nude photos of the mother of his child. Blac later accused Rob of “aggressively shoving” her in front of her son and sending her suicidal texts. She now has a restraining order against Rob. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Rob and his mom, Kris Jenner, 61, are trying to work out a deal with Blac so they don’t have a messy court battle.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blac and Lamar should be friends? Are Team Exes or Team Kardashians? Let usk now!