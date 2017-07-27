Blac Chyna Desperately Tries To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction As Boobs Pop Out Of Dress

Another day, another scandalous outfit for Blac Chyna! The bodacious star made sure her girls stayed in place while wearing a revealing outfit on a red carpet on July 26. See the pics below!

Blac Chyna is not afraid to show off her body, and she did just that on July 26 at the iGo Live launch party in Los Angeles. The star rocked a very revealing, blue sequin dress. The outfit had long sleeves and a deep V neckline, exposing her insane cleavage. Blac even did some adjustments on the carpet in front of photographers and reporters to make sure no wardrobe malfunctions were happening! In fact, HollywoodLife.com got some exclusive photos during those moments — see them in the gallery above!

The dress was short and tight, with one side leading into a long train. Blac paired it with blue heels with an ankle strap for some added support. Her ex, Tyga, was also at the party, as well as Lamar Odom. Awkward. She posed for photos with Lamar inside the party. As far as her beauty look, she rocked a long, black wig with hair down to her waist, styled in loose curls. Her makeup was pretty natural — her skin was bronzed and highlighted and her brows were filled in. She wore a subtle wash of red on her eyes and long lashed. Her lips were pink and glossy.

We’re seen Blac Chyna naked thanks to Rob Kardashian posting her nudes on Instagram, but at least she tried to stay covered up on this red carpet!

