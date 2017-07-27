Bella Thorne Admits She’s Crushing Hard On Someone New — & It’s Not Scott Disick

Who is Bella Thorne crushing on!? The actress admitted there’s someone she’s interested in, and although she wouldn’t reveal the person’s identity, she was adamant about one thing: It’s NOT Scott Disick!

Bella Thorne, 19, has been spending quite a bit of time with Scott Disick, 33, lately, but once again, she’s setting the record straight on their relationship status: It’s JUST platonic, guys. “We’re friends. Deal with it,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the iGo.Live launch event on July 26. “People can be friends, it’s a thing. It actually happens. So get over it, guys.” Bella also added that she’s not in a relationship at the moment, but she definitely has a little crush. “I have my eye on [someone],” she admitted.”I’m sure you’ll figure it out soon enough.” She wouldn’t name the person, but she did clarify that it’s NOT Scott.

Hmm….perhaps it’s Blackbear, then? The two have been hanging out quite a bit lately — they’ve been photographed holding hands, and paparazzi caught her giving him a kiss last week, too! The 19-year-old also flaunted her love for the rapper by wearing his name printed on her sweatshirt. They haven’t confirmed a relationship or gone public on social media, but it definitely seems like something is heating up here! Meanwhile, Scott has been out and about with other woman, and was even spotted kissing a mystery girl while out in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Bella has previously dated Tristan Klier, Gregg Sulkin and Tyler Posey, and had a brief fling with Charlie Puth at the end of last year. She also came out as bisexual in 2016. The Famous in Love star admitted to being happily single earlier this year, but it looks like she’s ready to get back out there in the dating game!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Bella is crushing on?!