Back at it again! Bella Hadid loves to go braless, and she graced us with her perky nipples once again while hitting the streets of New York on July 27. We’ve got the sexy pics where she paired her tight white top with short Daisy Dukes!

Bella Hadid has proven time and time again that her worst enemy is a bra. The 20-year-old model has absolutely perfect breasts and made sure that we got an eyeful as she headed out to meet sister Gigi, 21, in New York City wearing a thin white ribbed shirt that showed off her nipples. She was looking extra perky, and not even the stylish gold chains around her neck could distract from her glaring headlights. Going braless has totally become her trademark and as if that wasn’t sexy enough, she paired her top with tiny Daisy Duke shorts that showed off her gorgeous long legs.

With Bella and other hot young stars like Kendall Jenner, 21, making nipple flaunting an enviable trend, plastic surgeons actually seen a surge of women who want theirs altered achieve the same look. “Nothing is above cosmetic surgery now,” Dr. Norman Rowe told the Daily Mail. “People are looking at every detail. It’s not enough now to get a breast augmentation or rhinoplasty – women want to fine-tune every element. And these days, that’s possible.” Nowadays doctors can turn an innie nipple into an outie, increase or decrease the size of the areola, and even change the color of the nipple. Click here for braless celebrities showing off their nipples.

“My patients come in with pictures from magazines of nipples that they want; they want to wear see-through dresses too, and that makes them take a closer look at their nipples,” he added. We’d imagine that plenty of those magazine photos involve pictures of braless Bella! All summer long she’s taken advantage of wearing tight and skimpy tops that make her nipples the most noticeable part of her look.

