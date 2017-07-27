Bella Hadid Leaves Nothing To The Imagination While Braless In See-Through Top

No bra, no problem! Bella Hadid bared her nipples while walking the streets in New York City, July 26, and she’s never looked hotter! The model showed off her boobs in a see-through top and we’ve got the sexy photos!

Hello, Bella Hadid! The model, 20, strut her stuff in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on July 26, and she gave onlookers a sneak peak at her breasts! And, by sneak peak, we mean a full-on frontal view of her bare nipples. Bella hit the streets in a see-through, cropped white tee, and she gave us serious street style envy! Check out the full photo of Bella, below!

The new face of Max Mara‘s accessories campaign has never been shy about flaunting her fit figure! In fact, Bella’s been rocking the braless trend for some time now. Back in June, Bella went topless for a secret photoshoot in Italy. And, lucky for you, she documented some the sexy look behind the scenes! Then, she hit the Paris runways, where she went braless in a sheer dress for Fendi! After that, followed a super sultry topless photoshoot for V Magazine. Since then, Bella’s been turning the city streets into her very own runway, while rocking the free nipple trend. And, we’re loving her bold moves!

And, who could forget her latest racy campaign for Chrome Hearts? Bella just debuted the campaign for her new collection with the celeb-obsessed brand, and it may be her sexiest photoshoot yet! The Victoria’s Secret model wore a tiny chain bikini-like top over her bare breasts. In another shot, Bella bared her toned tummy while in a seductive lace-up leather two-piece. With chains wrapped around her wrists, she put her cleavage and fresh face on display. It’s official, Bella’s the ultimate fashion risk-taker, and we’re so here for it!

