What do you have to say about THIS, haters?! Ariel Winter once again defied harsh body shamers by putting her legs and butt cheeks on full display in another pair of short shorts. See her latest look!

Ariel Winter, 19, has made it clear that she’s NOT going to stop dressing the way she feels comfortable, and this summer, that means lots of short shorts! The Modern Family star was at it again in another casual, but super sexy, ensemble for a day out with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, on July 26, during which she rocked a pair of teeny-tiny, black, denim shorts. The daisy dukes put her legs and butt cheeks on full display, and she strutted with total confidence with her man by her side. Ariel paired the look with knee-high black boots and a plain, tied-up white t-shirt, revealing a portion of her lower stomach.

Ariel has really taken the plunge when it comes to her style in recent months, and we love that she has no shame stepping out in daring looks, despite what her critics say. From tiny shorts to going braless and flaunting her stomach in crop tops, Ariel has done it all, and she’s not afraid to defend herself when people hate on her style. “It’s SUMMER. Get over it,” she recently wrote on Instagram.. “It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone. Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine.” UMMM, yes!

Luckily, no matter what her critics say, Ariel has a strong rock in her boyfriend, Levi. The two have been dating for most of 2017, and she recently revealed in an interview that they’re even already living together. Clearly, he’s a fan of whatever she wears!

