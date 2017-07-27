Too many cooks in the kitchen? Ariel Winter took to Snapchat on July 27 to reveal a nasty burn on her stomach, which she got while trying to bake delicious pies. That definitely looks painful!

Hopefully the kitchen is still standing! Baking might not be Ariel Winter‘s forte, as the 19-year old totally burned herself in the process. The Modern Family actress spent Thursday afternoon (July 27) trying to bake pies at home and wound up getting a pretty nasty mark on her stomach, which stretches across her belly button and appears to be about two inches long! OUCH! “When you burn your stomach trying to bake pies,” she captioned the Snapchat story decorated with a yellow smiley face and red heart. Hopefully Ariel isn’t left with a big scar! See below.

It’s a good thing the stunning redhead is dating Levi Meaden, since he usually does most of the cooking. “My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can’t cook at all,” she revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 10. “He takes care of all that handy stuff and he’s great. I’m horrible at all that stuff. I’m the worst wifely person — but I can bake a pie occasionally.” Ariel also mentioned that she specializes in pumpkin and apple delicacies, but sometimes has to consult Postmates for basic culinary needs.

With such a jam-packed schedule, the Hollywood starlet doesn’t always have time to run to the grocery store. Enter Postmates to save the day. “I ordered eight limes the other day,” she said, laughing to Jimmy. When the late-night host asked if the delivery guy was angry at her for such a silly order, she replied, “I mean, he’s definitely not super happy about it. I give him an empathetic look like, ‘This sucks.'” We’d love to kick it with Ariel in the kitchen and just order Domino’s pizza and call it a day.

