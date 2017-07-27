Angelina Jolie Says She ‘Cares’ For Brad Pitt, But Kids Are #1: I Don’t Want Them Worrying About Me

Angelina Jolie has had a ‘difficult’ year, but she tries her best to keep her & Brad Pitt’s kids shielded from their relationship drama. While she still ‘cares’ for Brad, she’s determined to keep the kids worry-free.

Despite the tumultuous year Angelina Jolie, 42, has had, she’s remained strong for the sake of her and Brad Pitt‘s, 53, six kids: Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 11; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. Putting on a brave face, the star has made sure to keep the children her number one priority as she refuses to have them “worry” about her. In her bombshell interview with Vanity Fair, for their September 2017 issue, Angie did admit that she still cares for Brad, but that their relationship is not their focus right now — the kids are. Click to see pics of Angelina Jolie with her kids at Disneyland.

“We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal,” the actress told the magazine. While speaking, the interviewer notes that Angie seemed to be trying to hide anger and pain. “I was very worried about my mother, growing up — a lot,” Angelina, whose parents got divorced when she was young, explained. “I do not want my children to be worried about me.” Angelina’s father, Jon Voight, 78, cheated on her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, which caused them to spit. To protect her own kids from what she went through as a child, Angie makes sure to shield them from her suffering.

“I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them,” the star said. “They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is.” Brave words, right? Since filing for divorce from Brad in September 2016 — after a 12-year-long relationship — Angie admitted to Vanity Fair that times have been rough, not just for her and Brad, but inevitably for the children as well. To help with the family transition, Angie and the kids moved into a new home in Los Feliz, California — an 11,000-square-foot Beaux-Arts mansion to be exact. The kids love that it’s right around the corner from their father’s house.

“It’s just been the hardest time, and we’re just kind of coming up for air. [This house] is a big jump forward for us, and we’re all trying to do our best to heal our family,” Angie admitted. Through it all though, the mom of six revealed that the kids have “been very brave. They were very brave.” With strong and loving parents like Brad and Angie, we’re not surprised!

