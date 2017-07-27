Angelina Jolie Reveals How She Cast Poor Cambodian Kids For Her Film & Fans Freak

Fans are NOT cool with the way Angelina Jolie cast Cambodian children for her new film. Now they’re rushing to Twitter, calling the process ‘cruel.’ Click to find out why.

Angelina Jolie, 42, was completely transparent about her casting process for finding young actors for her upcoming film First They Killed My Father in her Vanity Fair interview on July 26. She seemed inspired while talking about the talented star she found in Cambodia named Srey Moch. However, fans were utterly horrified with the way she cast for the part, immediately rushing to Twitter to share their disgust. Click here for see pics of Angelina.

Angie and her crew visited orphanages, circuses, and underprivileged schools to find children for the movie, which is about the Khmer Rouge atrocities. Angelina wanted a child who has actually experienced hardship to lead in the film, so she she “tested” them by offering them money, asking them for a reason why they need it, and then taking it away. “Srey Moch was the only child that stared at the money for a very, very long time,” Angie explained. “When she was forced to give it back, she became overwhelmed with emotion. All these different things came flooding back. When she was asked later what the money was for, she said her grandfather had died, and they didn’t have enough money for a nice funeral.” Angie was so moved by the story that she made her the star of the film.

Despite Angie’s long history of helping people in Cambodia (she’s an honorary citizen and even adopted her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt from the impoverished country) fans think she’s treating the people their horribly just to sell her film. “What a cruel psychological game to play with impoverished children,” said one fan of her casting process. Another agreed, saying “Why would Angelina Jolie subject impoverished children to this cruel scheme?”

