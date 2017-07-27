Amber Rose Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her For ‘Philly Women’ Comment

Clearing the air! Amber Rose has come under fire for an off-color comment in a new interview! Now she’s defending herself against the haters!

Amber Rose found herself at the center of another scandal! This time, the 33-year-old model landed in hot water when a quote from her “Drink Champs” interview surfaced in which she appears to disparage the women of her hometown of Philadelphia, PA. “I grew up in a very poor neighborhood and…I don’t know how I can say this without it sounding f**ked up, but a lot of the people where I’m from aren’t traditionally attractive people,” she said when discussing her upbringing. In no time, Twitter exploded with angry responses from Philly residents and beyond! So, Amber naturally took to social media to explain her contentious comment. Head here for photos of the stunning model!

“Seeing online today that people took a clip from the ‘Drink Champs’ interview that I did,” the curvaceous model said in a clip. “And I know that people like really want me to be a superficial b*tch but I’m just not that person. I find beauty in everyone. I think everyone is beautiful. Unfortunately it’s not easy doing interviews and, you know, always saying things the way you really want to articulate [indiscernible]. It’s like kinda when you send a text to someone and they’re like ‘Why do you have a attitude’ and you’re like ‘I don’t have a attitude.” So…it’s not exactly an apology but it’s certainly an attempt to walk back her comments!

Among those decrying Amber’s comments was another Philly woman, Kevin Hart‘s ex-wife Torrei Hart, who unleashed on the media maven in her own clip! “Number one, is Amber Rose speaking about pre-surgery or post-surgery, that’s the question,” she said, via TMZ. Cause now, if she’s talking about post-surgery of course she’s not going to look like anybody that’s in the South Philly area, or North Philly, West Philly, any part of Philly because she’s got enhancements. So she’s not going to look, you know, like the everyday girl… [There’s] plenty of naturally beautiful people in Philadelphia and I think the platform that she’s on, she has to be more responsible with the word choices.” Torrei mentioned that impressionable young women might misread Amber’s comments, even saying suicide is sometimes the tragic result.

Speaking of public shaming, Amber herself actually revealed in a new interview with Complex‘s Everyday Struggle that Kanye West‘s scathing attacks on her throughout his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which is widely believed to be about their relationship, drove her to thoughts of suicide. “It’s a great part of history and hip-hop, and that’s cool, and I’m happy to be a part of it,” she said. “But during that time was not a great time for me because I’m famous and I’m broke, can’t date anyone else, can’t say anything on the internet because Kanye has such a voice. If I was going to kill myself, I would have done it during those times.” Terrifying! Let’s end the hurtful comments, everyone!

