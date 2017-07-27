How horrifying! Kenneth Manzanares is being charged with murder after killing his 39-year old wife Kristy aboard an Alaskan cruise ship. He attacked her because she ‘wouldn’t stop laughing’ at him.

This Alaskan cruise ship murder sounds like something straight out of a horror movie. On July 25, Kenneth Manzanares killed his wife Kristy, 39, who’s also a mother of three, inside their shared cabin. Court documents claim medical workers and security personnel were called to the crime scene at 9:03pm, where they found Kristy lying in a pool of her own blood from a head wound, according to the Daily Mail. She was tragically pronounced dead only 20 minutes later. A witness on the cruise ship tied the murder to Kenneth who had blood on his hands. When the witness asked why he killed Kristy, he replied, “She would not stop laughing at me.”

Secondary witness Brian Eckstrom revealed how he saw the murder play out. “I get to floor nine. I see this little girl sitting on – I assume – her grandma or somebody, sitting on her lap wrapped up in a blanket. And she’s just sobbing,” he said according to KTUU. “A man came walking out from the hallway where it happened, and he had, like, a white tank top on, and some jeans. His jeans were completely covered in blood and he came out saying, ‘It’s not good, it’s not good.'” Later, when Kenneth was being processed during a search by the FBI, he reportedly said, “My life is over.”

Kristy, a beautiful brunette originally from Utah, was murdered aboard the Princess Cruises. The company released a statement that same day that she “died Tuesday night on the Emerald Princess,” which was carrying 3,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members. The cruise ship left Sunday from Seattle, Washington. Kristy was believed to be traveling with her children while celebrating her ANNIVERSARY. Kenneth is now being charged with murder.

HollywoodLifers, are you freaked out by this cruise ship murder? Please keep Kristy and her loved ones in your thoughts.