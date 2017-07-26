Brooke Valentine: 5 Things About New ‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Star & The Hit Song You Forgot About

It’s about to be a…. ‘Girlfight’! Yes, Brooke Valentine is back as one of the latest additions to the ‘L&HH: Hollywood’ cast, and here’s everything you need to know about her.

1.) Brooke Valentine, 32, is best known for her 2005 single, “Girlfight”. It was off of her debut album Chain Letter, which came out the same year. The song was a total hit for Brooke, peaking at #22 on the Billboard Hot 100, also appearing on charts all over the world like Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. To this day, “Girlfight” remains the most popular song released by Brooke, even though she’s released other music over the years.

2.) She used to be in a girl group! Yes, really. Before going solo with “Girlfight”, Brooke was part of an all-female group called Best Kept Secret. Brooke was put into the group by the CEO of Subliminal Entertainment, Deja the Great, who Brooke has credited as a father figure in her life in past interviews. Unfortunately Best Kept Secret didn’t last very long, nor is there too much information about them online. The good news? It led to a pretty solid solo career for Brooke!

3.) Just like the legendary Beyonce, Brooke is from Houston, Texas. After meeting Deja and eventually leaving the Best Kept Secret girl group behind, Brooke moved to Los Angeles, California in hopes of furthering her music career. Eventually she was signed to Virgin Records, and the rest is history.

4.) Brooke has a son, London, who is approximately seven years old. When Brooke found out she was pregnant she took a step back from the spotlight to focus on her baby, only for him to later be diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Brooke has previously opened up about the complications she endured while giving birth, including that she had hemorrhaged and her newborn baby boy suffered a stroke either during or right after being born.

5.) Brooke has some anger issues. In her Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood introduction, she confessed that she’s been to anger management at least three times in her life. “Now I’m a mother. I’m calm, I’m cool,” Brooke said. “Everyone should look in the mirror and think about how they can evolve or be better. For me that moment is usually checked with, was I a nice person? ‘Cause I got a bad habit of just not caring about somebody’s feelings.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Brooke joining the cast of ‘L&HH: Hollywood’? Comment below, let us know!