Angelina Jolie Reveals Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis: Everything To Know About The Virus

In a candid, new interview, Angelina Jolie confessed to being diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, a virus that’s actually more common than you may have thought. Find out about Angie’s diagnosis, here.

After shying away from the public eye after her very public, tumultuous split with Brad Pitt, 53, Angelina Jolie, 42, is now, gradually returning to the spotlight. And, in a brand new interview with Vanity Fair, Angelina revealed that she was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, as well as hypertension. She confessed that within the past year, she’s even discovered grey hairs and dry skin. “I can’t tell if it’s menopause or if it’s just been the year I’ve had,” she shared. “Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health.” While many of you may not know of Bell’s Palsy, the virus is actually very common. Here’s everything you should know!

1. What exactly is Bell’s Palsy? — Bell’s Palsy causes drooping or stiffness on one side of a person’s face, due to damage to facial nerves. The muscles on the side of one’s face become weak, or in some cases, paralyzed. The condition only affects on side of the face at a time.

2. What are the symptoms? — The symptoms of Bell’s Palsy usually arrive unexpectedly; One minute you can feel completely fine, and then wake up or begin to feel drooping on one side of the face. Before weakness occurs, some people may feel pain or irritation behind their ear 24-48 hours prior. Symptoms are usually temporary. Here are some symptoms that can occur leading up to Bell’s Palsy [via WebMD]: sounds may seem louder than usual; inability to close your eyelid or blink; more or less watering of the eyes; drooling; trouble chewing; decreased sense of taste; twitching of facial muscles; pain or numbness behind your ear;

3. What causes Bell’s Palsy? — The condition can happen to anyone. However, medical studies have shown that it seems to occur more often in individuals who have diabetes or are in recovery from viral infections. Some cases have been caused by herpes simplex 1 [a form of cold sores] or by shingles.

4. Is it preventable? — Bell’s Palsy can’t be fully prevented. But, people can do certain things to lesson the chances of developing the condition. Living a healthy lifestyle can help: eating healthy food, taking in vitamins and nutrient-rich foods/supplements and exercise; especially to get the body moving. If you start to feel symptoms or develop Bell’s Palsy, you can take over-the-counter medications to reduce inflammation or pain; as well as adding moist heat to the affected side of the face and undergoing physical therapy. However, you should consult your doctor before taking any kind of medication or supplement.

5. Can it be cured? Permanent? Diagnosis? Treatments? — Bell’s palsy is not considered to be permanent. Some symptoms, however, in rare cases, can be. There is no known treatment or cure for Bell’s Palsy. Nonetheless, doctor’s usually diagnose the condition by symptoms and the ruling out of other conditions by testing. Doctor’s may treat Bell’s palsy by physical therapy, facial massage, antiviral medications [for viruses, herpes simplex 1, shingles], prednisone or similar medications, or eye protectants [patches, drops]. In rare cases, if symptoms don’t improve or return to full strength, doctors may suggest surgery or procedures to relieve pressure on the facial nerves. Most people with Bell’s Palsy will begin to feel better within a few weeks or diagnosis, with a complete recovery time of usually 2-6 months.

