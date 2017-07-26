Real Madrid Vs. Manchester City: Live Stream International Champions Cup Game

The International Champions Cup is thrilling fans across the U.S. with Europe’s top teams going head to head. We’ve got your way to watch Real Madrid take on Manchester City in LA via live stream at 11pm EST on July 26.

GOOOOAL! While soccer is the biggest sport in Europe, it is still making inroads in the U.S. where the MLS has a small but loyal following. As a result, the sport’s massive stars head overseas every summer to play in the International Champions Cup, a friendly pre-season exhibition tournament that takes place in major stadiums across America. Fans in LA are up for a major treat as Real Madrid will be taking on Manchester City at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and we’ve got your live stream details below.

Man City will be fielding new additions Benjamin Mendy, 23, and Danilo, 26, so this will definitely be a thrill for their home fans, who will have to wake up bright and early to watch live since it will be going on at 4am in the UK. Both teams are looking for their first wins in the friendly play, as the Blues were shut out their first game by rival Manchester United 2-0 back on July 20 and while Los Blancos then ended up losing 2-1 against Man U three days later thanks to a David de Gea penalty kick. Click here for pics of Real Madrid’s hottest hunks.

Unfortunately, Real Madrid will be without their biggest star — and largest fan draw — as Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, is on his summer break following his participation in the Confederations Cup. The new father is at home tending to his one-month-old newborn twins in addition to his son Cristiano Jr, seven. He’s also has a FOURTH child on the way with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 22, expecting the couple’s first child together this autumn.

Lingard Goal Real Madrid vs Manchester United 0-1 International Champions Cup 24.07.2017 HD 720i. pic.twitter.com/zqKHIiByof — I love football (@87tarasTaras) July 23, 2017

