Usher Slays ‘Burn’ During Epic ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With James Corden Amid Shocking Herpes Allegations

Even though Usher’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ aired on July 25, it was probably filmed before then; cause belting out ‘Burn’ isn’t a great choice amid allegations you infected a woman with herpes! Watch it here!

Usher, 38, was in high spirits when he joined Late Late Show host James Corden, 38, for a round of Carpool Karaoke, which fans got to see when the segment was broadcast on July 25. It is unclear when the bit was tapped, but based on how cheery the rapper seems, the fun ride may have taken place before news broke on July 19 that Usher had paid $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit in 2012, after allegedly infecting a woman with herpes. But we have to say no matter when it was filmed, Usher seemed happy to be taking a ride with James!

The boys started off their trip in the carpool lane with Usher’s epic classic “Yeah!” with James taking over Ludacris‘ signature lines. The boys then got out of the vehicle so that Usher could give James (who is very interested in “poppin’ bottles” in the club) some serious help in the swagger department. James definitely learned something! Just as the boys were getting back to singing, ironically enough, “Burn,” Usher realized they were near his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles. “I just find it odd, you know what I mean? You work all of these years as hard as you can only to have people walk over you as a star,” Usher joked before they busted out some cleaning equipment to get the smudges off his star.

While the guys went through hits like “Caught Up” and “OMG,” when they got to “I Don’t Mind,” James called Usher out on his decision to use the word “b**ch.” “You gotta think about how you’re placing it,” he said. “There’s a time and place for every expression. I mean, if you’re in the middle of an argument and you call your girl a b**ch you’re gonna get slapped.” James joked that if he called his wife that at any point he would get slapped! However, Usher then redeemed his bad behavior when he and James hopped out of their car to help some guys push their vehicle to the nearest garage. Can you believe Usher actually directed traffic? Check it all out above!

