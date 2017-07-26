Miracle Baby Boy Twins, 3, Drown Together In Family Pool — So Sad

This is devastating! Three-year old autistic twin brothers, Nicholas and Anthony Aurillia, drowned in their family’s pool after wandering into the backyard unsupervised. Neither child survived the horrific accident.

Nicholas and Anthony Aurillia were like any curious three-year olds. Looking for adventure, the autistic twin brothers wandered into their family’s backyard around sunrise when mother Sue was still asleep. Shortly after 9am on July 26 Sue woke up to face the most heartbreaking day of her life, as she discovered a motionless Nicholas floating in the outside pool. She pulled his body in, administered CPR, and called New York police, according to Detective Lieutenant Kevin Beyrer. When authorities arrived they also found Anthony, who had sunk to the bottom of the pool. Both twins were rushed to Plainview Hospital where they tragically died.

What’s even more devastating is that the twins were considered Sue’s “miracle” babies. She had previously dealt with a string of troubled pregnancies, family friend Eboni Huggins told the New York Post. “She has such difficulty with pregnancies so having three of them was just a super blessing, I cannot even believe this is happening to her. She had a bit of a tough time, some women have tough times, so all three of her children are miracle children.” Sue also has a 5-year old who was thankfully not involved in the pool accident. Nicholas and Anthony’s father was at work when it happened.

Like most siblings close in age, Nicholas and Anthony were two peas in a pod. “What one does, the other does,” added Eboni to the publication, which could explain how both brothers ended up jumping in the pool. It is still unclear how they slipped out of the four-bedroom house that Sue and her husband had just moved into two months prior. Police called the twins’ deaths an accident.

HollywoodLifers, please keep Nicholas, Anthony, and their family in your thoughts.