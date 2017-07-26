Tiny on Bernice Burgos’ ‘Lies’ About T.I. Relationship In New Interview — ‘Leave Us Alone’

Uh-oh! Tiny has some words for Bernice Burgos after the model said her relationship with T.I. was ‘strictly business’ in a new interview! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details on her response!

On July 26, Bernice Burgos, 37, sat down for a chat with The Breakfast Club crew where she opened up about her heated exchange with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42. Their social media feud was over her supposed romance with Tiny’s on-again, off-again husband T.I., 36. Bernice also said nothing happened between her and T.I. Now, our insider says the pint-sized member of Xscape is irate over the interview, telling us the Instagram model isn’t tell the truth, and to stay away from her hubby and her family! Head here for images of Tiny and T.I.!

“After listening to Bernice’s latest interview, Tiny doesn’t believe a word out of Bernice’s mouth,” a source close to Tiny and T.I. shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny is upset and angry that Bernice is still talking about her and her family and wishes Bernice would just leave us alone. Tiny is tired of Bernice’s lies about T.I. and does not believe a word out of her mouth. Tiny is making it clear to anyone that is listening, she wants Bernice to just stay away from T.I. and their family.” It sounds as though this is still a very fresh wound for the singer!

During the radio interview, Bernice addressed her actions when responding to the hostility she received from Tiny in March 2017 when rumors first began to percolate that she and T.I. were getting romantically involved. “I was shocked. I’m really disappointed at what I did,” she said. “I’m not saying I regret it. But, I’ve learned from being on social media, it puts you in a place that you have to fight with people you don’t know. [I replied] because I was listening to so many lies [about breaking up their marriage] on social media… ‘You this, you that,'” She also directly explained her relationship status with T.I.: “[My involvement with T.I.] is strictly business.” So who’s lying here!?

