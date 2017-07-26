T.I. & Tiny Put Divorce Drama Aside For Family Vacation In The Bahamas — Sweet Pic

A breakup isn’t keeping T.I. and Tiny apart! The exes reunited once again on July 25, this time while vacationing with their kids in the Bahamas. Could they ACTUALLY be back together?!

T.I. and Tiny have constantly kept us guessing about the status of their relationship since she filed for divorce in December 2016, and they had our heads spinning once again with a new Instagram post on July 25. The duo is currently vacationing together in the Bahamas with their kids, and they posed for a family photo while wearing matching wetsuits at the Atlantis hotel. T.I. posted the pic to his social media page, and you would never know from looking at it that there was a divorce in the works between the two stars! Both T.I. and Tiny also shared several photos of themselves with the kids separately, but this one proves that there was definitely full-on family time during the trip, too.

Earlier this month, the pair enjoyed another Caribbean vacation, jetting off to St. Lucia to celebrate Tiny’s birthday in mid-July. They were spotted getting cozy together during the trip, and she even took to social media to share photos of the flowers he surprised her with for her big day. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time we’ve gotten our hopes up that the divorce between T.I. and Tiny may be off, although they have seemed to be spending more time than usual together this summer. Now that his alleged side piece, Bernice Burgos, is out of the picture, it looks like they’ve been able to focus more on co-parenting for the kids’ sake!

It may be some time before T.I. and Tiny’s divorce is finalized, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that the split is definitely still on. “T.I. has not called off the divorce, he has not asked to move back in and they are still a broken family which has her crushed,” our insider dished. “Tiny can’t help but lose all hope of ever saving her marriage.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny will go through with their divorce?