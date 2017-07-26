Solange & JAY-Z’s Elevator Fight Went Down At An Address Starting With ‘444’ & Fans Are Flipping Out

Solange infamously kicked and punched JAY-Z in an elevator after the 2014 Met Gala in NYC. Today, July 26, one fan made the wild connection to the elevator’s address…and the title of JAY’s latest album. Whoa!

Yes, JAY-Z, 47, and Solange, 31, had that violent fight in an elevator at The Standard’s Le Bain…which is located at 444 West 13th Street in New York. Of course, JAY-Z’s new album is titled 4:44. Coincidence? We think not!

JAY has opened up about the meaning behind his album’s name, explaining that he woke up in the middle of the night to write the title track, which serves as an apology to his wife Beyonce, 36, for cheating on her. “It’s the crux of the album, just right in the middle of the album. And I woke up, literally, at 4:44 in the morning, 4:44 AM, to write this song. So it became the title of the album and everything,” he told iHeartRadio.

“It’s the title track because it’s such a powerful song, and I just believe one of the best songs I’ve ever written,” the rapper added. Okay, well, he declined to mention that the number has appeared in his life at another significant point, too!

Can’t believe that it took a month for anyone to notice, but hey, better late than never. Check out the tweet that started it all:

I'm at The Standard where Solange beat Jay-Z's ass in the elevator. THE ADDRESS IS 444. I AM SHOOK pic.twitter.com/ZKtAVxMQiS — Stephen (@StephenOssola) July 26, 2017

Indeed, we are shook. Finally, JAY also references the fight on his track “Kill Jay Z,” saying, “You egged Solange on/Knowin’ all along all you had to say you was wrong.” Sounds like an apology to us!

