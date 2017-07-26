This Is How To Rock A Sheer Dress Like Jennifer Lopez Without Looking Too Scandalous

Jennifer Lopez looked flawless on her 48th birthday, leaving very little to the imagination in a see-though dress. Sheer is an amazing trend to rock — find out how to do it perfectly below.

Jennifer Lopez can wear anything and look amazing — I mean, just look at her body! She wore a see-through Bao Tranchi dress while celebrating her birthday in Miami on July 22. She can pull it off, but most of us need to be a little more careful with sheer items in our wardrobe. I personally think the rules are similar to those with showing skin at all — pick a body part to highlight and then be slightly conservative with the rest. A short dress looks amazing with long sleeves, while a midi dress can be equally sexy if it has slinky spaghetti straps and a deep V neckline.

You can actually wear sheer at almost any occasion — to varying degrees of course. If you have a fuller chest, a sheer bodice is definitely best for the club, and not for work. However, sheer can still be tasteful and look pretty. I actually have a CALIA by Carrie Underwood workout top with a sheer panel on the neckline and it’s super subtle and could even be work appropriate. A ton of workout leggings have sheer panels now — it’s a hot trend. A great way to wear sheer is with a nude slip underneath like Lala Anthony did at the BET Awards — it’s sexy and flirty, but you’re covered up and not risking any wardrobe malfunctions.

Whether you want to highlight your butt, back, chest, or hips, there are options for wearing sheer that can be hot but still leave something to the imagination. Check out our gallery of sheer dresses at the Billboard Awards here for some inspiration. Of course, be sure to pick the right undergarments and you’ll be good to go!

