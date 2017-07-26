Beauty
Here Is What Selena Gomez Does If She Gets A Zit Before A Big Event

Selena Gomez is pretty perfect, in my opinion, but she IS human and does have to deal with breakouts, just like all of us. See how she covers a big zit before an important event below!

Selena Gomez opened up to Elle.com about her beauty secrets and dealing with a zit. On the worst beauty advice she has ever gotten, Selena said, “I just can’t understand when — and no offense — people have to wear makeup all the time, and they’ll say, ‘Oh, you can sleep with a tinted moisturizer or a self tanner on your face and you can wake up.’ For me, I just think that’s not my vibe, plus I do breakout. I don’t know if it’s bad advice, I just think it’s kind of to each their own. For me, I can’t really sleep with things on my body or tinted things just because I get worried. It’s not my vibe.”

Selena is not perfect and she HAS gotten a pimple before a photo shoot before, but she hasn’t gone to drastic measures to cover it up. “Nope, because life is life. If it’s a photoshoot, I’m probably more lucky because of Photoshop, and if it’s a close up, I have to have makeup, and I just kind of do it. You can’t really fight it. I think there are things that I could do or procedures for sure, but I just don’t. I think that’s gonna happen.”

We love that she’s just accepting that an occasion blemish is part of life! One thing she does to keep her skin clear is drink a ginger shot every morning!

HollywoodLifers, are you happy to hear Selena Gomez’s zit secret? Will you let a little blemish go like Selena?