Selena Gomez has given us an utterly sensual new video for her latest single ‘Fetish,’ and we were hypnotized within five seconds. WATCH!

Selena Gomez, 24, dropped the (real) music video for her new song “Fetish ft. Gucci Mane“ today, July 26, and it’s INTENSE, all. The song itself is provocative, but in this new video, Selena really brings the heat!

The video stars Selena as a girl who appears to be losing it — perhaps as a result of her desire? — as she strolls around a house in a yellow dress without a bra, destroying and eating various household objects, like crystalware and soap. She ends up in a barren freezer, and the frozen fruit she examines resembles the fresh peaches she picked earlier in the video, which could be a metaphor for her raw (or naïve) emotions “freezing over” after her affections go unreturned. She is alone in the video, after all. Tell us what you think, though!

Sel made our hearts stop when she released a video along with the song on July 13, but it turned out to just be a three-minute close-up of her lips mouthing the words to the song. We knew there had to be something else coming due to the clip at the end of “Bad Liar,” and sure enough, the “Same Old Love” singer continued teasing a new visual on social media, posting cryptic clips of herself in a suburban home where it appeared to be raining indoors. Now that the official video has arrived, we can agree that the suspense was worth it!

All in all, definitely an awesome follow-up to the video for “Bad Liar,” in which she played every character in a complicated love triangle. We hope Sel decides to release a video for every song on her still-untitled upcoming album. Who doesn’t love a good saga?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Fetish?” Watch and tell us if you love it!