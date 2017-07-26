Selena Gomez’s ‘Fetish’ Video: The Secret Messages About Love & Desire She Could Be Sending To Fans

Selena Gomez has dropped the video for ‘Fetish,’ and if you’re left wondering what the hell it all means, you’re not alone. Here’s what we think is going on in the intense visual!

Selena Gomez, 25, has left us with more questions than answers with her new music video for “Fetish” (July 26) but it’s also super fun to try and figure it all out. First, watch the video above, then check out our list of everything we noticed!

Selena tying her tongue up with string.

At 1:20, she sends a subliminal message by tying a string around her tongue. It could be she’s trying to tell us that she’s not the one deciding what she says — she can’t give her true thoughts, either because she doesn’t trust herself to do so, or perhaps she’s afraid of what people will think if she really speaks her mind, or maybe someone else is controlling her speech. It could also literally just be that she’s “tongue-tied” with desire.

Selena picking peaches that are later frozen.

At 1:28, Selena picks a peach from a tree outside. Later, once she has destroyed (and eaten) a bunch of household objects, she ends up in a walk-in freezer-type room. There, you can see tons of frozen peaches and one falls from her hand at 3:07. It could be a metaphor for her emotions “freezing over,” therefore marking a departure from the raw desire she expressed earlier.

Selena eating non-edible objects.

Throughout the video, she puts her tongue in an eyelash curler, smashes her teeth with pink lipstick, and bites into a bar of soap. Sure, she could have a “fetish” for inanimate objects…or maybe she’s just going plain crazy.

Selena doesn’t wear makeup in the video.

This one’s a fan theory, and it’s definitely believable. “I think this video is about self love,” user neildevone commented on YouTube. “Society always want[s] or expect[s] ‘perfection’ and what social media shows us has made us want to be that kind of perfect…the most important thing is inner beauty and you can’t eat makeup to be pretty inside,” they continued, referring to the above point. “But at the end of [the] video Selena was smiling, which means she finally accepted herself [and] realized that she’s beautiful.” Love it!

In the end, the video is up to anyone’s interpretation, but the gist of it seems to be that Selena is in love with someone, and when left alone (or her desires go unreturned,) she totally loses it.

