Could Sean Spicer Be Joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’? ABC Reportedly Eyeing Him For Season 25

Former Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer could be waltzing his way back into our lives if ABC has their way. The network reportedly wants the hot-headed ex spokesman for their upcoming season of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

OMG PLEASE let this happen! Sean Spicer is looking for work after resigning as President Donald Trump‘s press secretary and he could be learning to cha-cha his way around the ballroom the same way he danced around reporters’ tough questions. Page Six reports that ABC is very interested in casting the 45-year-old gaffe-prone talking head on their upcoming season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, which kicks off Sept. 18. Spicey proved he’s a ratings winner as Trump pointed out when accepting his resignation, and there’s no doubt the network would love to capitalize on his notoriety while his name is still hot.

As much fun as it would be to watch the easily irked politico try to learn tough dancing moves, he’s proven to have a pretty thin skin. If he thought the White House Press Corps was a tough crowd, he’ll surely be roughed up by the likes of judges Carrie Ann Inaba, 49, and Len Goodman, 73, who can be absolutely brutal in their critiques. Spicey was so easily ruffled by even the simplest questions about the Trumpster, so we can only imagine him losing it over being told his footwork blows!

It wouldn’t be the first time someone close to Trump went on the show, as his current Secretary of Energy and former Texas Governor Rick Perry, 67, appeared on season 23 after bowing out of the race for the Republican presidential ticket. Unfortunately he was a dance floor disaster with zero sense of rhythm and ended up being the second contestant sent home. Trump’s second wife Marla Maples, 53, appeared on season 22 of the show and fared a little better, going home in week four. Sean is a hot commodity at the moment and viewers might just call in the votes to keep him around every week to see if he completely loses his cool like he did in his time in the White House.

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see Sean Spicer compete on Dancing with the Stars?