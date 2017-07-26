Rowan Blanchard Just Cut Off 9 Inches Of Hair — Get Her Exact Style

Summer is the perfect time for reinvention and Disney star Rowan Blanchard just showed off a major makeover on Instagram. She cut off 9 inches of hair! See her new style below and copy her exact look with tips from her hairstylist.

Rowan Blanchard, 15, is now in the “lob” club. She showed off her long bob after cutting off 9 inches of hair on Instagram on July 21. Her hairstylist, Laurie Heaps, told us about the big reveal: “Rowan has been talking about cutting her hair for a while. When she started sending me pics of Cybill Shepherd in The Last Picture Show, I knew it was time. I felt the perfect length would fall right to her collarbone. Something effortless.” This is seriously the cut of the season and it looks so good on Rowan! Get the exact style from Laurie below!

“Details Behind The Cut & Style:

1. I cut her hair with a razor and shears to give the ends texture.

2. After I blow-dried it straight, I cut more into the edges again to keep it modern.

3. I used the Biosilk Titanium 1″ Flat Iron with White Sands Liquid Texture Medium Thermal Styling Spray to create textured waves.

4. After sectioning the hair, create the waves by starting at brow level and then work your way down the hair. The key to this technique is moving your wrist in opposite directions. I left the ends straight for an effortless look.

5. To finish, I used the OUAI Finishing Crème from Jen Atkin through the ends for texture and finished with her OUAI Soft Hair Spray.”

Rowan is only 15 but this new cut makes her look older — in a good way! It’s definitely mature, modern and trendy. Since it’s a little textured on the ends, this cut is less maintenance than a super sharp and severe bob or lob, which requires more frequent cuts.

