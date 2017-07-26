Rob Kardashian’s Sisters Allegedly Staged An Intervention To Help Him After Blac Chyna Breakdown

The Kardashian sisters were over Rob and Blac Chyna’s antics, so they set up an intervention with their brother, claims a new report. Why? They’re seriously concerned about his mental state.

Rob Kardashian, 30, is very lucky to have his massive family supporting him during this trying time with his ex, Blac Chyna, 29. In the August 7 issue of InTouch Weekly, a Kardashian insider shared that Rob’s sisters — Kim, Khloe and Kourtney — had an emergency family meeting after his all-out war with Chyna on social media. “They all sat down and talked about what they could do to get Rob back on track and decided that they need to stage an intervention,” the insider shared.

Unfortunately the family insider also explained that getting Rob to face his issues head on continues to be a problem. “Rob’s issues are very real, and they are all very concerned about his mental state right now, especially since Chyna went public about Rob wanting to commit suicide,” the insider shared. “They realize that he truly is his own worst enemy. He needs psychological help.” The family is very worried that pulling Rob back out of the hole he’s fallen into after the latest drama with Chyna might not be so easy, especially since interventions in the past have “never worked” for him. Yikes.

However, there is still hope in the form of his lawyer, Robert Shapiro, who was also a good friend of Rob’s father, Robert Kardashian. “They’re hoping that if Robert talks to Rob, he may listen because Robert’s the only man Rob trusts,” the insider shared. We sure hope so, because we would love to see Rob get back on his feet — especially now that he has a little girl, baby Dream, to take care of.

