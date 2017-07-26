‘RHONY’ Recap: Bethenny Confronts Ramona Before Sonja Puts Her In The Hot Seat

A tequila-thon brought a lot of emotions out of the ladies during the July 26 episode of ‘RHONY’ — not only did Bethenny confront Ramona about attending the tequila trip, but Sonja badgered her about whether or not she’s truly happy.

We had no idea the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City could handle so much liquor. Actually — who are we kidding? It was no surprise at all that all seven ladies downed numerous bottles of alcohol during the July 26 episode, when they took a tour inside a factory that produces tequila. But even though they survived, they failed to keep the day drama-free. Not only did Bethenny confront Ramona before their trip, but when they returned, Sonja kept badgering Ramona and trying to get her to confess that she’s really not happy post-divorce. It was crazy!

So let’s start with Bethenny confronting Ramona. Ramona pretty much sucked up to Bethenny as hard as she could after Bethenny told her she didn’t think it was a good idea for her to attend the tequila trip. When Bethenny’s credit card was blocked during a purchase, Ramona swooped in and covered the charge. And then, Ramona bought Bethenny a purse she found in a random shop. It seemed super desperate, but it must have worked because Bethenny eventually told Ramona she could come on the trip — as long as she didn’t do anything to ruin the day… or her business. Ramona said she’d happily oblige.

Later, after their day-drinking trip, during which they took shots from at least 5 different bottles of tequila, Sonja appeared to be pretty wasted and kept asking Ramona to admit she’s not happy. Sonja brought up the fact that Ramona and her ex-husband used to have sex every night, so now that she’s single, she must be unhappy. Ramona denied being unhappy, but Sonja kept going. Things got so bad that BETHENNY, of all people, swooped in to defend Ramona, telling Sonja to back off. Yes, we’re serious. The rest, however, is to be continued…

