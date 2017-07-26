‘Fireball’ Ride Horrifyingly Breaks Leaving 1 Dead & 7 Hurt At Ohio State Fair — Shocking Video

You will NEVER want to go to another state fair after seeing this horrifying video. The ‘Fireball’ ride at the Ohio State Fair broke on July 26, flinging it’s passengers into the air and leaving one person dead. Click to watch the disturbing video.

This is every carnival lover’s worst fear come true. On July 26, panic erupted at the Ohio State Fair as one cart was ripped from the Fireball ride. Passengers went airborne, leaving one person dead and another seven injured, according to CNN. The entire horrifying ordeal was caught on camera. Be warned, it’s not easy to watch.

One of the ride’s carts seemed to clip a gate and fall from the rest of the ride. Most of the passengers were still strapped into the piece that broke off, but two were flung into the air, flailing their arms and legs. See pics of the horror, here.

