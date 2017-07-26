Girl, 18, Who Who Live Streamed Little Sister’s Death In Car Crash Pleads Not Guilty

Obdulia Sanchez, the 18-year-old who live streamed her younger sister’s horrific death in a fatal car accident, has pleaded not guilty to a slew of felonies related the crash. We’ve got details on how she ‘feels terrible’ about what happened.

The world was horrified by the story of Obdulia Sanchez, who was driving her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline and a friend home near Los Banos, CA when she rolled her car, killing her little sis and injuring the pal all while live streaming the tragedy. The 18-year-old, who was allegedly driving drunk, is now she’s looking at serious jail time. On July 26 she pleaded not guilty to one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, an alternative count of gross vehicular manslaughter, two counts of driving under the influence resulting in injury and two counts of driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent causing injury. Authorities say her blood alcohol level was allegedly .10 following the wreck.

If Obdulia is convicted on all of the charges, she could face a maximum 13 years in the prison. Her defense attorney, Ramnik Samrao told reporters that she “feels absolutely terrible,” about the death of her sister and that, “The main thing that I want people to know is that — most people have seen this video and they just have this reaction on the kind of person she is based on this little clip into her life when they don’t know anything about her.”

Well, what we DO know about her is that she was live streaming on Instagram while driving, rapping along to a song when she lost control of her 2003 Buick, which flipped several times throwing her sister and friend Manuela Seja from the vehicle. Screams are heard just before the crash, then Obdulia started right back up filming as soon as the car came to a rest!

At first she was surprisingly calm, saying, “Hey, everybody, if I go to f***in jail for life, you already know why.” Then she turned the camera to Jacqueline’s bloody body, noting “My sister is f***ing dying. Look, I f***ing love my sister to death. I don’t give a f***. Man, we about to die. This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us, but it just did.” She even added, “I killed my sister, but I don’t care. I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry baby. I’m a hold it down.”

Merced County’s Chief Deputy District Attorney Harold Nutt stated the obvious in the case, saying that “The behavior demonstrated both prior to and after the incident, as documented by the defendant’s own recording, is disturbing and shocking.” He added that her live video showed, “some depravity and some stupidity.”

HollywoodLifers, are you horrified by Obdulia’s actions?