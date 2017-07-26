Melissa Joan Hart Isn’t Into Reboots — Plus, What Does She Think About Sabrina Joining ‘Riverdale?’

Don’t expect to see Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina any time soon, Archie fans.

It’s been 20 years since Sabrina, the Teenage Witch graced our TVs — but it’s possible we’ll see her again on Riverdale. The EPs have teased the possibility of bringing in Sabrina, who originated in the Archie comics as a girl who lived in the next town over. So, what does the original Sabrina think about it? Melissa Joan Hart‘s fine with it — but it won’t be her doing it. “I think everyone’s confused that if they bring Sabrina in, that I have to play it. It’s gonna be a high school girl,” Melissa told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con, where she was promoting a new film she’s directing, a reimagined version of Watcher in the Woods. When we brought up Dove Cameron, the actress that many hope will play Sabrina, Melissa looked her up. “Oh she’s cute,” she said. “Yeah, I could see her as Sabrina. Look wise, she’s great!”

For Melissa though, she’s focusing on the hear and now. “I think it’s a little sad that we’re not having any original thoughts,” Melissa told us. “What’s crazy about Watcher in the Woods is that it is hitting at this time of reboots, but at the same time, it’s something we’ve wanted to do for 17 years. It wasn’t like, ‘Let’s find a reboot to do.’ It was, ‘Let’s remake that movie because it was amazing, and we want to take it a step up.’ It just happened to fall at the time and generation of reboots.”

She revealed that she isn’t really into the reboot phase at all, because she’s looking ahead, not back.

“Everybody’s like ‘Wanna do Sabrina? Wanna do Clarissa [Explains It All]? I kinda wanna move forward and do something different,” she told us. “I wanna guest star on Timeless or Designated Survivor or Schitt’s Creek. I wanna do all this fun, quirky, weird [stuff]. I want to move forward with my career and not move backwards. I also understand the nostalgia thing, but people always hate the reboots. All those reunion shows, everyone is like, ‘Oh it sucked, everyone looks old.’ its never what you imagine it would be. I think fan fiction is so much better than could come out of that.”

Watcher in the Woods is scheduled to premiere in this fall on Lifetime.