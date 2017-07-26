Melania Trump Embraces Summer In $1,795 Floral Dress: Love Or Loathe Her Look?

Melania Trump was pretty in pink, wearing a $1,795 Monique Lhuillier floral, lace dress leaving Washington D.C. to head to a rally in Ohio on July 25. Are you a fan of her latest fashion choice?

First Lady Melania Trump has worn Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors and Dior in the past, but this time, she opted for the feminine designer Monique Lhuillier, wearing a pink, form-fitting dress with splashes of color at an Ohio rally on July 25. Standing next to her husband, President Donald Trump, Melania was tall thanks to her sky-high, pale pink Christian Louboutin heels. She also wore sunglasses to shield her eyes from the glaring sun. Her hair was in loose curls. She looked very polished and pretty!

The dress was form fitting throughout her torso and hips, and flared out slightly around her knees. The gorgeous dress was another amazing fashion choice by the First Lady, who has shown her affinity for florals. She wore a colorful, embellished jacket by Dolce & Gabbana back in May — with a price tag of $51,500! The high fashion choice was amazing, but many questioned it being too expensive for the public figure. She’s also following the footsteps of Michelle Obama, who was known for rocking affordable ensembles from J. Crew and Talbots.

Either way, this latest look on Melania screams summer and is so feminine and fun. The bright color is cheerful and seasonal, and it fit her perfectly — not too tight, but fitted enough to show off her flawless figure.

